ఎసిబి వలలో ఎస్కే యూనివర్శిటీ సహాయ రిజిస్ట్రార్‌

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Acb on Saturday trapped G. Venkataswami, Assistant Registrar of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, for accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000 from a college management.According to ACB DSP Meka Sudhakar, there is a distance education study centre of the SK University in MSR Degree College, near anakapalli and about 300 students wrote exams in January. The students found that practical marks were not reflected in their statement which was issued by the university. Immediately they approached the management of the college about this and in turn they brought the issue to the notice of Venkataswami. He demanded Rs 1 lakh from the management on behalf of students.