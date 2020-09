తన మైనపు విగ్రహాన్ని చేయించుకున్న ఎస్పీ బాలు .... విగ్రహం చూడకుండానే అస్తమయం

English summary

SP Balu made his idol before his death. SP Balasubramaniam wanted to keep the idols of his parents Sripati Panditaradhyula Sambamurthy and Shakuntalamma in his own house in Nellore district. He asked Rajkumar, a famous sculptor from Kottapet, East Godavari district, to create statues of his parents as well as his own sculpture