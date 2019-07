ప్రశ్నలు, ఎదురు ప్రశ్నలతో ఏపీ అసెంబ్లీలో రచ్చ .. టీడీపీ నేతలపై స్పీకర్ ఆగ్రహం

English summary

AP Speaker Tammineni Sitaram expressed outrage on TDP members in the Assembly on Tuesday. The TDP chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who spoke first said that Atchannaidu should be given a chance to speak on their behalf. For which, the Speaker has accepted and allowed Atchannaidu to speak in the House. However, before Atchannaidu begins his speech, the Speaker told him to talk on the subject, and conclude soon. Responding to this, Atchannaidu said to the Speaker that I am coming to the subject, or else you write and give then I'll read it. Over this, the Speaker expressed anger on Atchannaidu by questioning are you thinking this place as the market?