భారత ప్రజాస్వామ్యం మేడిపండు లాంటిది: జెపి ఆవేదన

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

vijayawada: Lok Satta Party Chief Dr Jaya Prakash Narayan said that there will be no meaning for democracy without curbing flow of money to influence voters. Stating that Lok Satta determined to change this type of system, he added their party started a 100-day long Surajya Yatra to educate people in Telugu states. JP Says development is not in a desired way due to lopsided policies .