మీరే ముఖ్య అతిథి.. తప్పక రావాలి: చంద్రబాబుకు మలయాళ నటుడు సురేష్ గోపీ ఆహ్వానం!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday at the Secretariat to invite him for the National Banana Festival to be held in Kerala. Later, speaking to reporters, Suresh Gopi said the Banana Festival would be held at his home town of Trivandrum from February 17 to 21. “I have come here to invite Chandrababu Naidu personally as the event is going to take place in my home town. Students, scientists and farmers from across the nation will participate in the festival where 457 types of banana products will be on display,” he said. The actor said he would also be inviting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.