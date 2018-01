మహిషాసుర మర్థినిని మేలుకొల్పేందుకే...దుర్గమ్మకు రహస్య పూజలు...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Vijayawada Kanakadurga Temple EO Surya Kumari speaking to media over Tantric Pooja that took place at Mid-Night on 26 December condemned the rumours. Giving clarity, she said temple Archakas hired outsiders for 'Aalaya Shudhi' and opened the temple again at mid night. EO Surya Kumari is responsible for tantric pujas to fight against the negativity & allegations she has been facing in various issues, say the sources.