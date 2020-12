ఇసుక కొరతపై తాపీ పట్టిన చంద్రబాబు... టీడీపీ ధర్నా .. ఏపీ అసెంబ్లీలో ఇసుక సమస్య పై టీడీపీ వాయిదా తీర్మానం

English summary

The Telugu Desam Party held a dharna near the AP Assembly during the AP Assembly meetings to protest against the shortage of sand and the new sand policy. Along with Chandrababu, TDP MLAs and MLCs took part in the protest. TDP leaders continued their protest rally by carrying masonry tools and gold measuring scales. TDP leaders who went to the assembly by walk expressed concern that the sand had turned into gold due to the rise in sand prices and was not available to the common man.