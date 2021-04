టీడీపీకి షాక్ : ధూళిపాళ్ళ నరేంద్ర క్వాష్ పిటీషన్ కొట్టేసిన హైకోర్టు, ఏసీబీకి కీలక ఆదేశాలు

English summary

The AP High Court on Thursday dismissed the quash petition filed by former TDP MLA and Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and directed the ACB to grill the accused and submit a counter affidavit by May 5 and adjourned the hearing. Lawyers on behalf of Narendra have filed a petition in the High Court seeking to strike down FIR registered against him by the ACB. The ACB arrested Narendra for irregularities in Sangam Dairy and he was sent to Rajahmundry central jail on remand. Along with Dhulipalla, two more arrested in the same case.