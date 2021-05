హెల్త్ ఎమర్జెన్సీ పక్కన పెట్టి, అమూల్ ముసుగులో సీఎం జగన్ క్విడ్ ప్రోకో : టీడీపీ నేత పట్టాభి ధ్వజం

English summary

Speaking on the AP cabinet meeting today, tdp leader Pattabhi said it was "extremely sad" that Corona should be the last item on the cabinet's agenda. Pattabhi said that CM Jagan understands how sincere he is with the people lives. Claiming that Amul is the biggest dairy scam in Andhra Pradesh, Pattabhi accused the CM of exposing Quid Pro Quo with the name to benefit dairy farmers.