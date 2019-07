లోకేష్ కారణంగానే పవన్ టీడీపీకి దూరమయ్యారన్న టిడిపి నేత సంచలనం

English summary

TDP Senior Leader Butchaiah Chowdary analysed the reasons behind the revolt of Pawan Kalyan against TDP an year before the 2019 Elections. 'Projecting Nara Lokesh as the future CM hasn't gone down well with Pawan Kalyan. He trusted the negative feedback given against Lokesh. Ever since then, Jana Sena Chief waged a war against TDP and this led to change of caste equation,' he opined.The Legislator told BC Community which used to be the backbone of TDP turned against the 35-Year-Old Party due to high priority given by the State Government to the Kapu Community. He cited Reservations and Rs 1,000 crore fund for Kapus distanced majority of the BCs from TDP.Butchaiah Chowdary has to clarify whether he wishes to see Nara Lokesh take over the reins of TDP or someone else must be the political successor of Chandrababu Naidu. The views expressed by the Senior Leader doesn't rule out the fact that majority of the TDP Leaders aren't okay with the prominence Lokesh has been receiving in the party.