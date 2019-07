ఉండవల్లిలోని బాబు ఇంటి విషయంలో కేసీఆర్ చెప్పిందే నిజమా..? అదే కొంప ముంచిందా..? టీడీపీ నేతల్లో చర్చ

English summary

The comments of KCR about Chandrababu's residence in the TDP series have become a hot topic of debate in the recent days. Telugu desham leaders who could not understand the purpose of KCR's comments, are now realizing and recalling the same thing. Even if they listen to the words of the KCR, now the situation is not like this .What is KCR said in the Flashback. KCR said that chandrababu is living in the house of Lingamaneni which was not in vasthu. Why he is living in a vasthu problem house . now these comments are circulating in tdp circles .