జగన్ రెడ్డి, మంత్రుల ఇళ్ల ముందు చెత్త వెయ్యాలంటున్న టీడీపీ నేతలు .. చెత్తపాలన అంటూ ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leader and former minister ayyannapathrudu and TDP MLA Satyaprasad was outraged over the dumping of garbage in front of banks. They demanded to throw rubbish infront of CM Jagan and ministers houses . TDP leaders are furious over the dumping of garbage in front of banks. Jagan Reddy has been criticized for once again proving that he is the worst regime by threatening the bankers.