వైసీపీకి షాకిచ్చిన ఎంపీ గోరంట్ల మాధవ్‌ ... స్వగ్రామంలో టీడీపీ ఖాతాలో ఏకగ్రీవం, మాధవ్ మద్దతు

English summary

The TDP supported candidate has unanimously secured the post of Panchayat Sarpanch in Rudravaram village in Kurnool district as part of the ongoing panchayat elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh. MK Madhu, a TDP supported candidate, was unanimously elected by the villagers. TDP-backed MK Madhu a close relative of Gorantla Madhav. With this, it is reported that Madhav also supported Madhu.