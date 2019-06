ఏపీలోనూ బీజేపీ మైండ్ గేమ్ .. టీడీపీ లో చీలిక వస్తుందని చెప్పి , చంద్రబాబుకు షాక్ ఇచ్చిన బీజేపీ నేత

English summary

The party in power at the center seems to have some leaders leaning towards the BJP. In this backdrop, BJP AP state vice president Vishnuvardhan Reddy made a sensational comment. He said that there was a rebellion in the TDP and the Telugu Desam Party was split. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said former AP ministers, party leaders and MLAs are in talks with their party supremacy.Vishnuvardhan Reddy predicted that the BJP was the political party which was the alternative to YSR Congress party in AP. He added that the people of the state will soon see the newest politics in the state