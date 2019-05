జగన్ సీఎం కాక ముందే నవరత్నాలలో మూడు రత్నాలు రాలిపోయాయి -అయ్యన్న పాత్రుడు ఫైర్

English summary

Former minister Ayyanna pathrudu made sensational comments on YCP prestigious scheme "Nava rathnaalu ". The Jaganmohan Reddy, the chief minister of the AP, said that three gemstones in the miners had gone before the swearing-in. He promised that he would make Rs 3,000 pensions, before elections and now he is saying that he will make it done in future. This made Ayyanna pathrudu to surprise . Jagan also said that the Center will be looking forward to Polavaram and it is not their responsibility. Ayyanna Pathrudu sarcastically commented that Jagan keeps on asking about special status , than asking nothing he can do said Ayyanna Pathrudu.