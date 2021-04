సంచలనం: వైసీపీ ఎంపీల రాజీనామా -తిరుపతిలో ఓడితే చేస్తారన్న మంత్రి పెద్దిరెడ్డి -పవన్ పెయిడ్ ఆర్డిస్ట్

English summary

amid tirupati lok sabha by election, ap Minister Peddireddy ramachandra reddy accepted the challenge of TDP chief Chandrababu. speaking to media on sunday at tirupati, minister says 22 MPs would resign if the ysrcp lost in Tirupati. If TDP loses, MPs along with Raghuram Raju resign? Asked peddireddy. minister also slams jagana sena chief pawan kalyan and bjp leaders