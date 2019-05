నేడు ఏపీలో కేసీఆర్... షెడ్యూల్ ఇదే

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-elect YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will go to attend the oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. Mr Rao will go Vijayawada today for the oath ceremony of Jagan Mohan Reddy, CM KCR will depart from Hyderabad on Thursday and arrive at Gannavaram at 11 am. From there, the gateway to the hotel will reach 11.25 and complete the lunch. Then, at 12.08 pm, he will reach Indira Gandhi municipal stadium where Jagan is the venue of the swearing-in ceremony. on the afternoon at 2 pm after participating in the program to be sworn in as AP CM along with jagan and governor narasimhan KCR will go to attend PM's oath ceremony .