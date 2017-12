ఏడుకొండలవాడి భక్తులకు శుభవార్త: అదేమిటంటే...

Andhra Pradesh

Tirupathi: The TTD management is planning to introduce ‘time slots’ for pilgrims who want sarvadarsanam. TTD now focussing on the ‘time slot’ facility to the pilgrims availing themselves of Divya Darshan tokens issued halfway on both the footpaths. Introduction of ‘time slots’ will be an extended advantage to the devotees as the approximate time for their darshan will be specified on the computerised tokens issued to them. It is believed it would reduce crowds at the entry point.