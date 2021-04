శ్రీవారి భక్తులకు ముఖ్య గమనిక... ఆరోజు నుంచి సర్వదర్శనం తాత్కాలికంగా నిలిపివేత...

English summary

The rising number of coronavirus cases has forced the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to suspend Sarva Darshan tokens at the Tirupati Balaji Temple here. The TTD, a trust which functions under the Andhra Pradesh government and manages several temples in the state, said on Wednesday that it is suspending the issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens at Tirupati starting April 12.