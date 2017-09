Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar at a press meet revealed interesting facts , reasons behind TDP victory in Nandyal by-polls. He said the government had deposited due amount of Rs 3000 for each and every DWCRA account in Nandyal constituency. As they promised it earlier to deposit Rs 10,000, they had already paid Rs 6,000. He said constituency development is possible only when a legislator passes away in between. Undavalli said it is not possible to repeat this in 2019 general elections. 'It is severe issue and we will take up the issue to the notice EC and Prime Minister ,concluded Undavalli'.