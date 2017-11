Andhra Pradesh

visakhapatnam: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will tour in Visakha for two days from november 14. vice president will participate in Agri – Hackathon inagaration function. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would attend on the second day. An exhibition would be organised on integrating modern technology and IT in agriculture.