ఆ పార్టీలది ట్రయాంగిల్ లవ్ స్టోరీ.. తండ్రీ కొడుకుల ధృతరాష్ట్ర కౌగిలిలో టీడీపీ : సాయిరెడ్డి సెన్సేషన్

English summary

YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy continues to make harsh remarks targeting the Telugu Desam Party. Vijayasai Reddy has been criticizing not only Chandrababu and Lokesh but also Atchannaidu. Vijaya Sai Reddy, recently questioned as a social media platform as to when the new leadership of the yellow Party would come. interesting comments on BJP, TDP and Janasena triangle love story .