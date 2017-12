2018లో ఎపిపిఎస్సీ ఉద్యోగ నోటిఫికేషన్ల వరద...చైర్మన్‌ పిన్నమనేని వెల్లడి...

Andhra Pradesh

vijayawada: APPSC New notifications will be released in 2018 for replacement of vacant posts in various government departments, said chairman Udaya bhaskar. After commencing a new office at R&B building in Vijayawada Bandar road, along with members of the commission he spoke to the media. We are awaiting permission from the Finance Ministry for new appointments. He said a revised calendar will be released soon for various recruitments.