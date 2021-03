చంద్రబాబు జోక్యం, అచ్చెన్నాయుడు ఫోన్ .. విజయవాడ టీడీపీ నాయకుల పంచాయితీ ముగిసినట్టేనా ?

English summary

The fight between the Bejwada tdp leaders reached climax. TDP leaders have sharply criticized MP Keshineni Nani and issued an ultimatum to TDP chief Chandrababu. He will resign if ordered by Chandrababu said keshineni nani . Atchannaidu, who entered the field on the orders of Chief Chandrababu, tried to calm them down . But it remains to be seen whether the leaders will calm down or not .