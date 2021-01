English summary

A video of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy helping a bull has gone viral on social media platforms.The Chief Minister, who was at Narasaraopeta in Guntur district for the Gopuja on the occasion of Kanuma celebrations, was visiting stalls as part of the event. He stopped at a stall, which had the traditional Gangireddu (bull). Then the bull shook its head as if it was blessing him.