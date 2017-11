Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Vizag airport has scored the least and stands last among the 17 airports in the country being surveyed quarterly in terms of various service quality parameters. The third-quarter report of the Airport Service Survey being conducted by the global body of airport operators, Airports’ Council International (ACI) on behalf of Airports Authority of India (AAI) on a quarterly basis rather than half-yearly for 17 airports including Vizag from this year, has been released.