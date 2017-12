రైతులు అలా భూములు ఇచ్చింది...ఏసు ప్రభువు స్ఫూర్తితోనే: చంద్రబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that a separate budget for the welfare of Christians would be allocated. Speaking at the Christmas celebrations at Lutheran English Medium School grounds here, Mr. Naidu said welfare of Christians was high on the agenda of the government. A Christian Bhavan, which was sanctioned in Guntur, would be completed in six months. Chandrababu said that farmers gave thousands of crores of land to generous generosity, because of christ's inspiration