Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The morality of YS Rajashekhar Reddy is not in his Son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, told TDP leader Veerashiva Reddy. Veerashiva Reddy arranged a friendly feast in Kamalapuram on Monday. Many TDP leaders and party workers participated in this programme. While speaking, Veersshiva Reddy said becoming CM with the help of Padayatra is YS Jagan's illusion only. He also said that people of the state not believing him. CM chandrababu will give tickets who will won in the elections but YS Jagan will give who will bring suitcases.