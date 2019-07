కేసీఆర్ తరహాలో జగన్ ఆ నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంటారా ? రెవెన్యూ వ్యవస్థ ప్రక్షాళన చేస్తారా ?

English summary

With the help of Revenue Officers and VROs politicians in the Telugu state have been able to make land scams . Many registrations have taken place in the house and the scandals involving land mafia have been sparked. In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag and Tirupati, these activities were most severe. Millions crores of land worth millions of rupees have been lost.CM KCR saw the need to protect these and purge the revenue department which had become a corruption . Since Jagan is also very serious about the land scams in AP, he is also hoping to bring CM KCR-style new land legislation and revenue purge.