సర్వేల జాతర: ఏపీలో వైసీపీ హవా..కూలిన టీడీపీ కోట..జనసేన ఎక్కడుందో తెలుసా?

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Kannaiah

English summary

In Andhra Pradesh, there are total of 25 seats to grab, and the contest is expected to be between Jagmohan Reddy's YSRCP and N. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, with Congress and BJP expected to be outsiders.But if the National Approval Ratings is to go by, then it will be a huge majority by YSRCP, which is expected to win 21 seats. On the other hand, TDP, who had won 15 seats in 2014, is being predicted to manage only 4 seats this time around. The bigwigs, Congress and BJP, who had just 2 seats, between them in 2014, both won by BJP, are being predicted to draw blank.