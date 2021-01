నిమ్మగడ్డపై విరుచుకుపడిన వైసీపీ ఎంపీ సాయిరెడ్డి .. చంద్రబాబు కోసమే ఎన్నికలని ఫైర్

English summary

Vijayasai Reddy alleged that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar conducting elections only for Chandrababu. Vijayasai Reddy said that the state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was not listened the government, where govt was trying to postpone the elections due to Corona. Vijayasai Reddy demanded that Nimmagadda should be held responsible if people cause trouble with Corona.