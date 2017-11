పాదయాత్రలో ఓ స్వామీజీతో జగన్ మాటామంతీ.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while continuing his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Kurnool District on Saturday. While doing Padayatra, Jagan chitchat with a Swamiji who came to meet him. Swamiji blessed Jagan it seems and a photo of this meet posted in Social Media by YCP social media wing goes viral .