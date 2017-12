అడుగడుగునా స్పందన.. 600 కిలోమీటర్లు దాటి సాగుతున్న జగన్ పాదయాత్ర!

Andhra Pradesh

AP opposition leader, YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra crossed 600 Kilometers and still it is going on. On Tuesday Jagan started hhis 44th day padayatra Gandlapenta of Kadiri Constituency, Anantapur District. By evening he will reach to Bandaruchettupalli, told sources of YCP.