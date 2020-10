సీఎం జగన్ అసాధారణ అడుగు - జస్టిస్ ఎన్వీ రమణపై పోరు ఉధృతం - రాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని వద్దకు..

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to take extreme step in the battle with alleged pro chandrababu judiciary lobby. amdi his letter to cji justice sa bobde on supreme court judge justice nv ramana, the chief minister seeks appointment with president ramnath kovind and prime minister narendra modi. ap cmo and ysrcp sources says that jagan likely to go to Delhi in next couple of days after confirmation of appointment.