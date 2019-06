ఆ టీఆర్ఎస్ నేతకు జగన్ కీలక పదవి ఇవ్వనున్నారా ? ఎందుకలా ?

English summary

Andhra Pradesh new chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently busy in overhauling the state administration. He already replaced several key officials at the top and is gearing up to form his cabinet on 8th June. Soon after that, Jagan will set his eyes on the nominated posts across the state, most importantly on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board.YV Subba Reddy's name has now come up out of the blue. According to some political reports, a TRS leader from Telangana is likely to get selected as one of the board members. He's a former YSRCP MP from Khammam - Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who later joined TRS. But, the ruling party in Telangana did not give him the ticket in 2019 LS polls but he played a keyrole in YSRCP. the Change of government in AP and its cordial equation with TRS govt has now opened doors for Ponguleti.