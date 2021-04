జగన్ బెయిల్ రద్దుపై మరో పిటిషన్ -భరతం పట్టేదాకా వదలను -వైసీపీ ఎంపీ రఘురామ అనూహ్యం

English summary

Narasapuram YSRCP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju once again will file a petition in the CBI court in Hyderabad seeking revocation of AP CM Jagan's bail. in a statement released on Sunday, the rebel mp said the CBI court was not on leave on Monday and was confident that his petition would be accepted by the court this time. If his petition does not come up for hearing .. he decided to go to the high court. He said the CBI had written a letter to the court on Saturday to this effect.