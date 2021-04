అచ్చెన్నకు హోం శాఖ ఖరారు -పార్టీ మార్పుపై విజయసాయిరెడ్డి క్లారిటీ -గురుమూర్తి నిఖార్సైన హిందువు

English summary

ysrcp mp vijayasai reddy once agin claims that ap tdp chief atchannaidu, whose video leaked treat rusk, will join another party. speaking to media in visakhapatnam on friday, vijaya sai reddy slams chandrababu and bjp amid tirupati by election. ysrcp tirupati candidate gurumurthy is a practicing hindu, says sai reddy. ap capital will be at visakhapatnam, the mp conforms.