8మంది టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు టచ్ లో ఉన్నారన్న కోటం రెడ్డి .. పేర్లు చెప్పండన్న పయ్యావుల

YSR Congress party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said eight Telugu Desam MLAs are in touch with them and if Jagan accepts, they are ready to take up YSRCP flag by evening. "In the last two months, TDP Rajya Sabha MP is in talks with us and since a few days, nearly 8 MLAs are willing to join YSRCP. If Jagan says yes, they will join the party by the end of the day," said Kotamreddy.However, Kotamreddy added that all the eight MLAs are asking ticket for the next elections from now which is something our party needs to decide. Nevertheless, Kotamreddy refused to reveal the names of MLAs who are in touch with him and added that at ground level, TDP leaders are looking at YSRCP and they opine that TDP has no future in Andhra Pradesh.In counter to YSRCP's claims TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav has dared Kotamreddy to reveal the names of the cycle party MLAs. He called this as Jagan and YSRCP's mind games and asked the TDP leaders not to fall in this trap.Criticising Governor's speech, Keshav said, there is no mention about development and capital city. This is not Governor's speech, it is all about 'Nava Ratnalu' speech.