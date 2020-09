కరోనా విలయం: కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే నారాయణరావు మృతి - కర్ణాటకలో వరుస విషాదాలు

English summary

Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, 65, who was admitted to a private hospital after contracting COVID-19, passes away on Thursday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was in a critical state, the hospital had said on Wednesday. Rao, the sitting MLA from Bidar, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on September 1 with diagnosis of severe COVID-19 infection, hospital director Dr Manish Rai said.