మూత్రంలో నీళ్లు కలిపిన నటి రాగిణి - డ్రగ్స్ కేసులో సీబీఐ, డాక్టర్లకు చుక్కలు - సంజనాతో ఫైటింగ్

Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in the ongoing drug racket on September 4 was made to undergo the dope test at the KC General Hospital in Bengaluru. Sources in police department revealed that Ragini initially tampered the sample. She had mixed water in her urine sample and made it unfit for testing. The officials also took hair follicle samples of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani. Their samples were sent for testing to a lab in Hyderabad.