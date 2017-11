వివాదాస్పదం: ఆధార్ ఉంటేనే అంత్యక్రియలు! స్మశానం ముందు మున్సిపల్ నోటీసు, తొలగింపు

Bizarre

Ramesh Babu

In a bizzare move, the Faridabad municipal corporation has reportedly has decided that no cremations will be allowed unless the deceased person's Aadhaar card is produced.The civic body has issued a notice saying that no dead body will be cremated unless the aadhaar card of the deceased is provided. The notice was seen outside on a board outside a cremation ground in Faridabad’s Neharpar Mawai road, reported Mirror Now. The city mayor, however, denied the issue of any such notice. He further added that the that concerned authorities have been asked to look into the issue. The board has now been removed from the cremation ground. Earlier in August, the Centre had proposed linking Aadhaar number to the death certificate. However, the government later clarified that it was not mandatory.