క్షీణించిన డాలర్ విలువ: భారీగా పెరిగిన బంగారం ధర

Business

Narsimha

English summary

Gold prices rose to their highest level in one month on Thursday in light holiday trade and as the dollar fell to a four-week low. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,289.10 an ounce at 0322 GMT, after earlier reaching its best since November 29 at $1,289.92. US gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at $1,292.20 an ounce.