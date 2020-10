చెన్నై నగరంలో ప్రతి ముగ్గురిలో ఒకరికి కరోనా .. సెరోసర్వే -2లో వెల్లడి

English summary

The second serosurvey in Chennai, Tamil Nadu shows that one in three people in the city, who have been tested for coronavirus, was found to be positive.The Greater Chennai Corporation said on Thursday that according to the Chennai serosurvey-II, out of the 6,389 samples tested, 2,062 were positive for Covid-19 antibodies. The results have shown an overall positivity rate of 32.3 per cent in Chennai, authorities said.