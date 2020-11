పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ కు తిరుపతిలో గెలిచే సీన్ లేదు .. చంద్రబాబును ఎవరూ నమ్మరు : రోజా ధ్వజం

English summary

YCP Nagari MLA and APIIC chairman RK Roja Selvamani made sensational remarks against Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief Chandrababu. Alleging that Pawan Kalyan is now sitting in Delhi for the Tirupati seat, Roja commented that there is no winning scene if Pawan Kalyan contests in Tirupati. Roja said that Chandrababu could not win in Amravati and TDP has no place in Tirupati.