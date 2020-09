English summary

With the latest developments it seems that another TDP leader’s family is getting ready to join the YCP. However, it is noteworthy that it is in Chandrababu's own district. Former TTD chairman and former MP DK Adikeshavulu Naidu's son DK Srinivasulu's meeting with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Thirumala has taken on political significance. He gives signs of party change.