ఛలో అమలాపురం.. అనుమతి లేదు.. మత విద్వేషాలు రగిలిస్తే సహించం : ఏలూరు రేంజ్ డీఐజీ వార్నింగ్

English summary

Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao has given a serious warning that the Chalo Antarvedi program is not allowed and will be suppressed if it tries to create religious hatred. BJP women leader Daggubati Purandhareshwari was arrested by the police in Karamchedu in Prakasam district. Meanwhile, former state minister and state vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu was arrested by police at Hanuman Junction.