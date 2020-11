ఏలూరులో సీఎం జగన్ పర్యటన .. తమ్మిలేరు రిటైనింగ్ వాల్ కు శంకుస్థాపన

English summary

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today toured Eluru in West Godavari district. CM Jagan laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 330 crore. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Eluru was completed in ten minutes. As part of the visit, CM Jaganmohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Tammileru Retaining Wall.