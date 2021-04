CM Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu and Smt YS Bharathi garu gets vaccinated CM urged eligible individuals to get vaccinated. #CMYSJagan #APVaccinationDrive #YSJaganCares pic.twitter.com/tWXAZ6pfqZ

English summary

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took coronavirus vaccine on Thursday in Gunur. He took the jab and formally kick-started the vaccination centre in Bharath Pet area in the city.