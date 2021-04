ఐపీఎల్ మ్యాచ్ లతో జగన్, ప్రజల ప్రాణాలు గాల్లో.. పరీక్షల రద్దుపై 'కంస మామ' : లోకేష్ ఫైర్

English summary

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh fires at AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Nara Lokesh said that with oxygen-shortage people in the government hospital were dying, but CM Jagan was just watching IPL matches in his tadepalli palace. It was revealed that on the postponement of the Tenth, Inter examination in the state, lokesh targets jagan and suggested to leave his ego for the students sake .