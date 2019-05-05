  • search
    ఎండలకు లారీ దగ్గం..పటాన్‌చెరులో ఘటన

    ఓ వైపు ఫణి తుఫాను ప్రభావం పలు రాష్ట్రాలను అతలాకుతలం చేస్తుంటే మరోవైపు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో మాత్రం ఎండలు దంచి కొడుతున్నాయి. ఉదయం మూడు రోజులుగా ఎండలు విపరీతం కావడంతో సాధరణ ప్రజానికంక రోడ్లపైకి రావడానికి జంకుతున్నారు. ఈనేపథ్యంలోనే విపరీతంగా దంచుతున్న ఎండల నేపథ్యంలోనే వాహానాలు సైతం దహానం అవుతున్నాయి. హైదరాబాద్ శివారులోని పటాన్ చెరులో రోడ్డు పై వెళుతున్న లారీ ఎండవేడికి దగ్గం అయింది. ఔటర్ రింగ్ రోడ్డు పై పటాన్ చెరు నుండి శంషాబాద్ వైపు వెళుతున్న లారీ ఇంజిన్ లో ఒక్కసారిగా ఇంజన్‌లో మంటలు చెలరేగాయి.

    దీంతో మంటలను గమనించిన లారీ డ్రైవర్ ప్రాణాపాయం నుండి తప్పించుకున్నాడు. అనంతంరం దగ్గర లోని అగ్నిమాపక సిబ్బంది చేరుకుని మంటలను ఆర్పారు .కాగా రెండు రోజుల క్రితం గుంటూరు జిల్లాలో నిలిచి ఉంచిన అయిల్ ట్యాంకర్ ఎండలకు అహూతి అయింది.

    a running lorry burned on outer ring road in hyderabad

    English summary
    A running lorry burned on outer ring road near pathancheru. while going lorry towards shamshabad fire broken in the lorry engine, Lorry Driver, who had noticed the fire, escaped from lorry
    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
